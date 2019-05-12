Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.01.

NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. 87,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,615. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $399.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $44,354.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,984.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

