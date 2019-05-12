Comparing Acxiom (ACXM) and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA)

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acxiom and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acxiom 0 0 3 0 3.00 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 1 1 0 0 1.50

Acxiom currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 127.63%. Given Acxiom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Acxiom is more favorable than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Acxiom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Acxiom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acxiom and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acxiom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.62 billion 0.59 -$64.00 million N/A N/A

Acxiom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Profitability

This table compares Acxiom and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acxiom N/A N/A N/A Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A -2.17% -0.94% -0.66%

Summary

Acxiom beats Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales. This segment offers LiveRamp IdentityLink, an identity resolution service that ties data back to real people and makes it possible to onboard that data for people-based marketing initiatives across digital channels. Its IdentityLink serves brands and agencies, marketing technology providers, data owners, and publishers. The Audience Solutions segment offers consumer demographics products, including InfoBase products to marketers with the ability to identify and reach the right audience with the right message across traditional and digital channels; and AbiliTec, which enables brands recognize individuals and households using various types of input variables and connect identities online and offline. The Marketing Services segment offers marketing database services, and strategy and analytics. The company serves companies and organizations in the financial services, insurance, information services, direct marketing, retail, consumer packaged goods, technology, automotive, healthcare, travel, and communications industries, as well as in the non-profit and government sectors. Acxiom Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

