ColossusXT Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $1,193.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.01783188 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001186 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000100 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003549 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,252,670,016 coins and its circulating supply is 11,211,628,189 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

