Colfax Corp (CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Colfax reported sales of $925.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Colfax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Colfax from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,732. Colfax has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, SVP Lynn H. Clark sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $70,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $115,062.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,870.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,952,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,182 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,824,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,724 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $25,894,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,870,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,936 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $30,060,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.