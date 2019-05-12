Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $11.91 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $51.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $51.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

