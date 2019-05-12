Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Constellation Brands by 20.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $203.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $234.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $5,161,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,876,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,551 shares of company stock worth $6,007,002 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays set a $226.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

