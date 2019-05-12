Coastline Trust Co Has $8.24 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,172,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,054,000 after buying an additional 980,231 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after buying an additional 1,312,777 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,668,000 after buying an additional 2,692,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,344,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,223,000 after buying an additional 1,695,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,149,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,777,000 after buying an additional 1,017,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

