Citigroup Boosts Walt Disney (DIS) Price Target to $160.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.36.

NYSE DIS opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $98.81 and a 52 week high of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

