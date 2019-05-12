Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, GOPAX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Cindicator has a total market cap of $23.44 million and $587,013.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00293969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00879270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00135482 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, HitBTC, ABCC, Binance and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

