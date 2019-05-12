CIBC Raises George Weston (WN) Price Target to C$114.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$100.83 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$86.72 and a 52-week high of C$111.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion and a PE ratio of 25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that George Weston will post 7.4499997638435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 3,447 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.97, for a total transaction of C$317,022.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,864,979.83. Also, insider W. Galen Weston sold 2,489 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.97, for a total transaction of C$228,914.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$303,594.95. Insiders have sold a total of 22,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,093 over the last three months.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

