Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Chevron by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,905,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,104,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 179,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,753,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.84.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

