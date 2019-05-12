Chegg Inc (CHGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will post $92.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. Chegg reported sales of $74.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $396.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.01 million to $398.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $480.47 million, with estimates ranging from $462.72 million to $502.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chegg to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chegg to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.78, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In related news, Director Renee Varni Budig sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,776,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $1,593,631.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,924,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063,774 shares of company stock valued at $40,890,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chegg by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Chegg by 1,027.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.