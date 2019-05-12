Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $6.21 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Stock

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000. AutoZone accounts for about 3.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 252.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,030.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $994.50.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total value of $259,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,528.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total value of $1,961,036.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,640 shares of company stock worth $10,370,907 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,000.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $597.00 and a 1 year high of $1,074.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.97 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

