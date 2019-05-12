Centauri Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. Centauri has a total market cap of $484,170.00 and $835.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. During the last week, Centauri has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $560.85 or 0.07974415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 39,324,817 coins and its circulating supply is 38,923,067 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

