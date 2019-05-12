CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $19,274.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.85 or 0.08018485 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001235 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000609 BTC.

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,951,915 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

