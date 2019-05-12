Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. OTR Global cut shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.34. 5,058,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 435,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,961,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 118.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

