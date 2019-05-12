Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $277.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.43.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

