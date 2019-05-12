Casa Systems (CASA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

CASA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Casa Systems from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Casa Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $568.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of -0.30. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 51.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 609.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

