CareDx (CDNA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $32.90. HC Wainwright now has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. CareDx shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 914651 shares changing hands.
The analysts wrote, “Our 12-month price target is based on an estimated market value of the firm at $1.83B, which includes a discounted cash flow analysis based asset value for pre- and post-transplant tests, using a 10% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate, and assuming 43M shares outstanding at the end of 1Q20. Investment risks include: (1) failure of to achieve commercial success due to market size, penetration rate, and/or competition; and (2) potential dilution risk. CareDx, Inc.””
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $3,146,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $6,043,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth $577,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.09.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a negative net margin of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. On average, analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)
CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.
