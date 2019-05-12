Cardtronics (CATM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 203,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,251. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

