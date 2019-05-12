Capri (CPRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. It has also been constantly deploying resources to expand product offerings and upgrade distribution infrastructure. This along with the “Runway 2020” plan, cost containment efforts, focus on e-commerce platform and accretive buyouts bode well. The company maintained its positive earnings surprise streak in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 as well. On the contrary, revenues missed the consensus mark for the second quarter in row. Lower revenue contribution from Michael Kors might have hurt the top line to an extent. The company has been witnessing soft MK Wholesale and Licensing revenues for a while. We note total revenue remained almost flat year over year but the bottom line came marginally below on account of higher operating expenses. The company also provided a subdued fourth-quarter view.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Capri had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $468,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $89,438,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,859,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $60,883,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $43,256,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

