CanYaCoin (CAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,239.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, IDAX and Cryptopia. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $10,239.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.45 or 0.08105122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001237 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,628,041 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

