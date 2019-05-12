Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 161.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 150,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,891,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,897,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,738,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,818 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 11.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,587,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,630,000 after purchasing an additional 356,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,461,000 after purchasing an additional 264,393 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $132.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In related news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 16,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,124,703.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,573 shares of company stock worth $41,797,502 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

