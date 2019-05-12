Canadian Tire (CTC.A) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$158.00 target price on Canadian Tire and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$197.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canadian Tire from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$193.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$176.00.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$144.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$140.60 and a 52-week high of C$180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

