Camping World (CWH) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CWH. Credit Suisse Group lowered Camping World from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.80 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.86.

NYSE:CWH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,901. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). Camping World had a positive return on equity of 66.03% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $982.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 413,446 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,556,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 99,094 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $1,314,977.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 599,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,929. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 52,007.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

