Camping World (CWH) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CWH. Credit Suisse Group lowered Camping World from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.80 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.86.
NYSE:CWH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,901. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 413,446 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,556,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 99,094 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $1,314,977.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 599,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,929. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 52,007.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.