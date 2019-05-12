Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $17.34 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,490 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,501 shares of company stock worth $32,753,937. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $966.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

