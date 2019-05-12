Caladrius Biosciences’ (CLBS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of CLBS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,320. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 42.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 84,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

