Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Plans $0.75 Dividend

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Buckeye Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Buckeye Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 105.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Buckeye Partners to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.4%.

Shares of Buckeye Partners stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.09. Buckeye Partners has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Buckeye Partners’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

