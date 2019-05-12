Brokers Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $7.98 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,823,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,888,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $174,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,915 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,264,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,335 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $6,803,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

