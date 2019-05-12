Brokers Issue Forecasts for Clearway Energy Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (CWEN)

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Clearway Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWEN. Guggenheim cut Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie cut Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.91%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CFO Chad Plotkin acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,933.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin P. Malcarney acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $149,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,450 shares of company stock worth $283,563 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,007,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 816,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

