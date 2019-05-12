Brokerages Set EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) Target Price at $24.00

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ECC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,151. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $408.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.58.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 485.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

