Brokerages Set CubeSmart (CUBE) Target Price at $31.37

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $176,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,897,122.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,378.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,773 shares of company stock worth $5,657,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,473.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,167. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.28. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

