Brokerages Set AXT Inc (AXTI) Price Target at $6.25

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on AXT to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.43. 209,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,418. The company has a market capitalization of $216.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. AXT has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 million. AXT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. AXT’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AXT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,320,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,746,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AXT by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in AXT by 8.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,380,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 105,778 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,265,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 276,290 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

