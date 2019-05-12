Brokerages Expect Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.89. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $46,736.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,295 shares of company stock worth $4,193,257. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,541.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 925,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,555. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.