Brokerages Anticipate Domtar Corp (UFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Domtar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Domtar reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domtar will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 50,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $2,677,576.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,348.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Buron sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $726,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,129 shares of company stock worth $7,765,651. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Domtar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 218,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 5,973.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 782,433 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Domtar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,480,000 after acquiring an additional 257,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Domtar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 202,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domtar stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 601,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,563. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. Domtar has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

