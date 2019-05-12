Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,782 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $76,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 586.4% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 115,109 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after buying an additional 43,023 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 42,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $198,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $132,216.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,261.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

