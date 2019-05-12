Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

