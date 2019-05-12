Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $730,000 Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 631.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised Tiffany & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

NYSE:TIF opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 5.24. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,128 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $841,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

