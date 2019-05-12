BP plc (BP) Holdings Trimmed by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,426 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 25,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

BP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. 4,858,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. BP’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

