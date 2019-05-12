Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 11,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.31. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $103.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.51 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Ifs Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

