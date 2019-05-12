BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $856,000 Stake in Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 871.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 667.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 75.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,848,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,372,000 after acquiring an additional 105,870 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $71.53 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.30 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other news, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 6,946 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $492,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,468 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $104,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,611. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $856,000 Stake in Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-has-856000-stake-in-selective-insurance-group-sigi.html.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.