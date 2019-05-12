Bluzelle Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $24.68 and $7.50. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $570,261.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.49 or 0.08001366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001236 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 206,323,869 coins. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

