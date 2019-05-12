Bluestein R H & Co. Invests $536,000 in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) Stock

Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the first quarter worth $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 910.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cyberark Software from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cyberark Software from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $125.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.87. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $129.93.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.94 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

