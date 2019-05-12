Black Knight Inc (BKI) Position Trimmed by Strycker View Capital LLC

Strycker View Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Black Knight makes up about 11.3% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strycker View Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $26,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Black Knight by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Knight Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.75 target price (up from $55.50) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

In other news, COO Anthony Orefice sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $1,273,624.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.71. 422,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,704. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.51 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

