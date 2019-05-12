BitRent (RNTB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,627.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One BitRent token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z and YoBit. During the last seven days, BitRent has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitRent has a market capitalization of $155,112.00 and $1,627.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00299331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00821879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00132403 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000945 BTC.

About BitRent

BitRent’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

