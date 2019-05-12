Bitcoin Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.85 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $383.78 million and approximately $24.85 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $21.91 or 0.00312661 BTC on popular exchanges including Altcoin Trader, CEX.IO, YoBit and BitMarket.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00864099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00175335 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00020879 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003484 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Korbit, Huobi, Exmo, Koineks, Bitsane, Braziliex, Crex24, TDAX, Bitfinex, Binance, Upbit, Kucoin, BitMarket, Bitlish, DSX, Gate.io, CEX.IO, Exrates, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, C2CX, Negocie Coins, OKEx, Bitinka, Coinone, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, Graviex, Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader, BitBay, YoBit, Bithumb, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, QuadrigaCX, Coinnest, Indodax and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

