BitBall One Day Trading Volume Hits $432,828.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $50,552.00 and approximately $432,828.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001243 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,261,684 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

