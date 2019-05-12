Biogen (BIIB) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.96.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.23. 1,893,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Biogen has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 118,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $229.94 per share, with a total value of $27,211,559.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 500.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $788,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Biogen by 66.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 389.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.