BidaskClub Upgrades Erie Indemnity (ERIE) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Erie Indemnity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Erie Indemnity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

NASDAQ ERIE traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.50. 84,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,942. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $209.33.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $594.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.96 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,847,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

