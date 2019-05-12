BidaskClub Downgrades Stericycle (SRCL) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SRCL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stericycle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $852.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $14,884,754.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,631,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,253.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6,998.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,615,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

